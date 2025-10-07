Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.89 and a 200-day moving average of $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.