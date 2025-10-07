Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives GBX 2,148 Average PT from Analysts

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,064.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,060 to GBX 2,640 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,660 price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Matthew Davies acquired 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £19,984. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

LON GRG opened at GBX 1,690.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,499 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,600.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,767.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

