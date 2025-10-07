Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE GPOR opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.80.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.57 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPOR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

