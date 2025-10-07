HB Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after buying an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after buying an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,588,000 after buying an additional 1,255,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

