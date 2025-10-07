HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

