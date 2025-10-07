HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,898.34. This represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SNV stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

