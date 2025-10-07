HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 210.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.