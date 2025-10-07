Head to Head Comparison: Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. Northland Power pays out -511.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Neoen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power -1.38% 4.15% 1.35% Neoen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power $1.71 billion 2.69 $198.38 million ($0.17) -103.54 Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 1.01

This table compares Northland Power and Neoen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northland Power has higher revenue and earnings than Neoen. Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northland Power and Neoen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neoen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Northland Power beats Neoen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest 3.4 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Neoen

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

