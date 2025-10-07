Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Stock Position Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

HR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

