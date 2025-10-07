Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 113,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.30.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.91. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,619.64. The trade was a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

