Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stock Position Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

