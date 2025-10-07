Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

