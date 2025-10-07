Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,405.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

