Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

