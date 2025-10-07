Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

