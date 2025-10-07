Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RSG opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

