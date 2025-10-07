Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $875.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $130.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

