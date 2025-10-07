Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 60.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WPC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.47%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
