Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 3,300 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.