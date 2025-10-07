Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 4,208 Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 164,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

