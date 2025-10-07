Hilltop National Bank Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

