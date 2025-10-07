Hilltop National Bank Buys New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,695 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,226,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,691,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,054 shares during the period. Matauro LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,953,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 192,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

