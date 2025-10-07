Hilltop National Bank Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 33,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

