Hilltop National Bank Buys New Stake in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 77.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.50.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

