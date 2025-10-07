Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 1,250 Sprott Gold Miners ETF $SGDM

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $621.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,031.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

