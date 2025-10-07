Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 500 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 624,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 40.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

