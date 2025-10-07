Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 515 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

