Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 642 Knife River Corporation $KNF

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 239.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

NYSE:KNF opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.57. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

