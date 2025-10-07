Hilltop National Bank Invests $30,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,291,000 after buying an additional 88,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 283,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 146,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $82.93.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

