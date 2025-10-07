Hilltop National Bank Invests $32,000 in Eversource Energy $ES

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $286,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after acquiring an additional 401,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,061.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 257,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $73.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

