Hilltop National Bank Invests $35,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,876 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 549,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 273.85%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

