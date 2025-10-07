Hilltop National Bank Invests $45,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1,248.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 389.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

