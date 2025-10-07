Hilltop National Bank Invests $46,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of NOBL opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.