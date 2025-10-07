Hilltop National Bank Invests $53,000 in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Southern Copper by 583.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE SCCO opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.83.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

