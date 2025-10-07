Hilltop National Bank Invests $54,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.73 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

