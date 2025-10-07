Hilltop National Bank Invests $56,000 in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 100,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

