Hilltop National Bank Invests $58,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after buying an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,533,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average of $199.88.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

