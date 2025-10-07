Hilltop National Bank Makes New $31,000 Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 453.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

