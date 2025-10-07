Hilltop National Bank Makes New $33,000 Investment in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Haleon by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HLN. Barclays cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 1.8%

Haleon stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

