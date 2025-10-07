Hilltop National Bank Makes New $35,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

