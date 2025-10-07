Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 96,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

