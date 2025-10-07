Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $12,890,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

