Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

