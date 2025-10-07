Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 157.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.43 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

