Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IHG stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

