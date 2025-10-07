Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $335.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $335.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.76.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

