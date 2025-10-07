Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,417,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.08.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $56,093,367.28. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

