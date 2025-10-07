Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

