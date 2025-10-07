Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2,038.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,500. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,137. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.11.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $463.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,016.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.34 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

