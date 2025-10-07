Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Position in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CONMED Corporation has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $78.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,253.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

